Essex sign former South Africa opener Dean Elgar on three-year contract

London [UK], January 12 : Essex Cricket on Friday confirmed the signing of former South Africa opener Dean Elgar as one of their overseas players on a three-year contract.

"The seasoned batter, whose remarkable career in Test cricket for South Africa came to an end earlier this month, joins the Club ahead of the 2024 season," Essex Cricket announced in an official statement.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Elgar joins Essex to contribute his wealth of experience and skill to the Club.

Elgar, 36, enjoyed an impressive Test career since making his debut for South Africa in 2012, scoring 5,347 runs across 86 matches.

He has scored 48 first-class centuries, including a blistering 185 against India on his home ground at Centurion in his final series for the Proteas.

His leadership qualities and experience at the highest level, combined with an exceptional batting prowess, will bolster the top order in the County Championship.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my cricketing journey with Essex. The Club have been pushing for honours in recent years and I'm eager to contribute to further success," Elgar said in an official Essex statement.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my previous experiences in county cricket and I'm really looking forward to joining up with the squad ahead of the season," he added.

Essex Head Coach, Anthony McGrath, expressed his delight in welcoming Elgar to the Club and said, "Dean brings a wealth of talent and experience that will undoubtedly strengthen our squad for the 2024 season," he said.

"He has had an outstanding career in Test cricket and has demonstrated to the world his desire to score runs at the highest level, right up until he retired. His achievements in the international arena speak volumes about his capabilities and we are excited to witness his impact at Essex," he added.

Elgar joins Jordan Cox as the Club's new signings ahead of the 2024 season and his arrival signifies an exciting period on the field.

Both players will join up with their new teammates for the pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi in March, before the opening match of the 2024 season on Friday 05 April against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

