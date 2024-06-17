Estonia's Sahil Chauhan Smashes Fastest Century in T20Is off Just 27 Balls with 18 Sixes

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan set a new T20I record on Monday, scoring the fastest century in T20I history against Cyprus. The 32-year-old reached the milestone in just 27 deliveries, breaking the previous record of 33 balls set by Namibia's Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton earlier this year.

Chauhan's unbeaten 144 off 41 balls was a display of power-hitting, featuring 24 boundaries, including a record-breaking 18 sixes. His strike rate of 351.21 helped Estonia chase down Cyprus' target of 191/7 with ease, despite the early loss of their openers.

Chauhan's 18 sixes also set a new record for the most sixes in a single Men's T20I innings, surpassing the previous record of 16, held by Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and New Zealand's Finn Allen. With this victory, Estonia leads the six-match series against Cyprus 2-0.

Earlier on Monday, Chauhan experienced a different outcome, being dismissed for a golden duck in the first match of the double-header. Despite his early exit, Estonia chased down a target of 196 with three balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

The series will continue with another double-header on Tuesday in Episkopi.