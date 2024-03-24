"Even I don't know who the captain will be...": PCB chair hints at captaincy change in T20Is

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 24 : Pakistan T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi's hopes to extend his stint as the team's skipper in the shortest format are slim as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted that the pace bowler might not continue in that role and further announcement will be made after a fitness camp starting from Monday.

Shaheen was appointed the T20I skipper in November and his first international assignment was a five-match series against New Zealand away from home, which Pakistan lost 4-1. Later, his captaincy came under further scrutiny while leading Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Aiming to win a hat-trick of titles, Shaheen failed badly and his side won just one out of 10 games and finished at the bottom.

Ahead of the T20 WC, starting from June 1 onwards, Naqvi said that whether Shaheen continues or not will be clear after the fitness camp from Monday. He also said that the team is looking towards a long-term solution.

In the T20 WC, Pakistan is grouped in Group A along with India, Ireland, Canada and the USA. They will start their campaign against the USA on June 6. Amir retired from international cricket at the age of 28 in 2020.

Naqvi said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Even I do not know who the captain will be. Whether Shaheen continues or a new captain comes in will be determined after the fitness camp [starting on Monday]. There are a number of technical factors we will consider, the details of which I do not want to go into. We want a long-term solution, whether it is Shaheen or a new man. And then we intend to stick by that man, instead of just changing a captain just because you lose a match or captain."

PCB will be naming 27 players who will be sent for training with the Pakistani military in Kakul for 10 days. It is the most famous military academy of the country. Pakistan could be having their third T20I skipper in five months. Previously, Babar Azam had stepped down from captaincy back in November when PCB made it clear that they were looking beyond him for replacements.

Naqvi also addressed all-rounder Imad Wasim coming out of international retirement for T20 WC, saying that PCB had a "straight talk" with Wasim to bring him back for the tournament. The all-rounder also said to ESPNCricinfo that his decision is applicable for T20 WC and he does not want a central contract.

"At this point, our requirement is the World Cup," Naqvi said. "Everyone felt the team needed to be strong at this stage. We had a straight talk with Imad, and a one-point agenda - come back and play for Pakistan," he concluded.

Imad was part of the victorious Islamabad United team, led by Shadab Khan, and was Player of the Match in the Final against Multan Sultans for his all-round performance, where he picked up 5/23 and remained unbeaten on 19 in a tense chase.

Throughout the PSL season, Imad demonstrated consistency with both bat and ball. He accumulated 126 runs at an average of 21 in nine innings and an impressive strike rate of 128.57, in addition to scalping 12 wickets across 12 matches.

Across all formats, the 35-year-old represented Pakistan in 121 matches, amassing 1472 runs and picking up 109 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor