"Even if you are not playing preparation is important": KKR spinner Anukul Roy

New Delhi [India] April 30 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Anukul Roy stressed the significance of preparation and maintaining a game-ready mindset, regardless of playing time.

He highlighted the support from senior KKR players like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, who offer guidance on handling various match situations.

"Preparation is important. Even if you are not playing, if you think that you are not playing, if you are not getting a chance, if you take some rest, then you are out of the game. Whether you are playing a match or not, whether you are training or not, whether you have a mindset or not. All these things are very important. All the seniors are getting a lot of help. Narayan and Varun are there. They are talking to everyone about what to do in a particular situation. When there is a lot of batting wicket, what to do in that situation," Anukul Roy said in the post-match press conference.

Roy played his first match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday.

He bowled a brilliant spell of 1/27 in his four over, he also bowled with an economy of under 7 on a batting pitch where 394 runs were made in 40 overs.

A fightback from spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy towards the end helped defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come back to winning ways, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday.

DC was in a commanding position at 136/3 in 14 overs while chasing 205. However, Narine (3/29) and Varun (2/39) delivered commendable comeback spells, restricting DC to 190/9 despite half-century from Faf Du Plessis (62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and useful cameos from skipper Axar Patel (43 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Vipraj Nigam (38 in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes).

Now, KKR is at the seventh spot with four wins and five losses, giving them eight points. DC is in fourth place with six wins and four losses, with 12 points. At home, they have won just one out of four games so far.

