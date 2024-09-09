"Even in if you play him on cement pitch.....,": Former Pakistan cricketer's special praise for Bumrah

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has special praise in store for India's prime pacer in the present generation, Jasprit Bumrah.

With the seam of the ball subtly hidden behind his fingers, Bumrah takes his run-up like a gentle breeze, he generates speed with his unique action and forces the ball to obey his will.

This is how Bumrah has left an everlasting impression in the world of cricket and earned plaudits from present and former cricketers across the globe.

He is set to return to the Indian team for the first time since producing that match-winning spell in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa earlier this year. Bumrah was named in India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh which will kick off in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on September 19.

While lavishing praise on the Indian pacer, Basit focused on the deceptive nature of Bumrah's craft with the ball and feels he will scythe wickets in Chennai.

"Even if you play Bumrah on a cement pitch, his action is so awkward he can deceive the batters. That is the truth. That is what I call him Boom Boom. Not the rest of the bowlers. The rest of them depend on their form and rhythm. He comes in takes a wicket and then picks three in his next spell. He is very deceptive, his slower one is accurate. Usually, the deliveries you bowl in white-ball cricket, he picks wickets on such deliveries in the Test format. It is special," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Since making his debut in the longest format of cricket in 2018, Bumrah has made 36 Test appearances, he has 159 wickets to his name.

After the conclusion of the first Test in Chennai, India and Bangladesh will head to Kanpur for the second Test which will be played from September 27.

Indian squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

