"Every ball, 100 per cent intensity": England's Will Jacks praises RCB teammate Virat Kohli

London [UK], May 29 : England all-rounder Will Jacks commended star India batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli for his intensity while training and opened up on his partnership with him during a match with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In eight matches for RCB during his debut season, Jacks scored 230 runs at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of over 175, with a century and fifty. His best score is 100*. He also took two wickets for his side. He was brought by RCB ahead of the 2023 season, but could not feature back then due to injury. A very big moment of his IPL career so far was the carnage he unleashed on Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 28. Chasing 201 to win, Jacks reached his half-century in 31 balls. Within the span of the next 10 balls, Jacks raced to his maiden IPL ton, achieving the fastest-ever acceleration for a century in the tournament's history. Jacks scored an unbeaten 100* in 41 balls, with five fours and 10 sixes and had an explosive 166-run stand with star batter Virat Kohli, who himself scored an unbeaten 70* in 44 balls in a successful run-chase.

Speaking to Sky Sports on learnings while batting with Virat on Tuesday, Will said, "I think, firstly his attitude towards training. Every day is a day to get better. And that was really obvious. Some guys say it is harder to do that but with him, it was very obvious. And the way he goes into the game. Every ball, 100 per cent intensity. When I batted with him in a chase, it was how he picked out how to do the chase. It was not just going ball by ball, looking ahead, really to see where he could plan and take risks at a certain time."

Jacks also called Virat a "very good role model".

"He has done it for such a long time and I can appreciate that as a young guy who often does not want to do the hard yards, but you see him doing it and want to copy that," he added.

Jacks, who has played for England in two Tests, seven ODIs, and 12 T20Is, will be looking to do well in the upcoming T20 WC starting from June 1 in the West Indies and USA. They are placed in Group B with rivals Australia, Scotland, Namibia and Oman. England will start their campaign against Scotland on June 4.

Jacks has scored 218 runs in 12 innings for England in T20Is at an average of 18.16 and a strike rate of 151.38, with best score of 46. He has also taken a wicket.

