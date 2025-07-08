"Every bowler's fitness, issues different...": Indian batting coach on workload management for pacers

London [UK], July 8 : Ahead of the third Test against England at Lord's, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak expressed his thoughts on workload management of pacers, saying that it is not only applicable to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, but also to every bowlers since their issues are different.

After a brilliant bowling performance at Edgbaston by Mohammed Siraj, who took a total of seven wickets, including a first innings six-wicket haul and Akash Deep, who registered India's second ten-wicket haul and best bowling figures in England, Team India would be excited by the return of Bumrah, as confirmed by skipper Shubman Gill after winning second Test, for the prestigious Lord's fixture and the very idea of fielding Siraj, Bumrah and Akash together.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Kotak said, "Workload management is not applicable only to Bumrah. Every bowler's fitness and every bowler's issues are different. We cannot think that we are thinking the same for one person, and he is thinking the same for everyone. But I think there was enough rest in between (between the first and second Test). After this match, the turnaround is less."

Kotak hailed Siraj as a bowler "who bowls a lot" and said that the workload of bowlers is being looked after by the bowling coach, Morne Morkel, and even the strength and conditioning coach keeps track of it.

"But if they feel somebody requires rest, obviously, the bowler will also know. The bowler will also know that I require rest," he added.

Since 2020, Bumrah (1030.1 overs, 148 wickets at an average of 19.75) and Siraj (956.5 overs, 109 wickets at an average of 30.95) have shouldered the most pace bowling responsibility for India, with no other pacer bowler, not even veteran Mohammed Shami (with around 485 overs), touching the 500-over mark. This dependency on Siraj and Bumrah only increases during overseas tours, where pitches are more pace-friendly. At home, spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have given pacers much-needed rest on spin-friendly tracks.

Bumrah played the first Test, bowling almost 44 overs, taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings and going wicketless in the second innings while defending 371 runs. At Edgbaston, Siraj took seven wickets in total, including a six-fer in the first innings.

