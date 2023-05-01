Every cricketer aspires to be part of MI dressing room: Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Despite losing two games on the trot, Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said Mumbai Indians was still capable of a comeback while Harbhajan Singh asserted that the legacy of MI is such that every player wishes to be a part of this franchise and it will be Rohit's responsibility to revive it in IPL 2023.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium celebrated two big occasions as Mumbai Indians hosted Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture in the IPL 2023 in the evening game on Sunday.

In what was a double delight for the spectators, the IPL hosted its landmark 1000th game while Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma played at his home ground on his 36th birthday.

The IPL 2023 might not have been a memorable one for Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma so far as the franchise found itself at the seventh spot of the points table but this team knows how to bounce back.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag claimed despite losing two games on the trot, MI was still capable of a comeback and skipper Rohit Sharma - who played his 150th match as IPL captain ended up winning the match by six wickets.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Sehwag said, "MI have definitely lost two matches but all is not over for them. Rohit should not come under the pressure of captaincy and play his game freely. This team has the potential to bounce back. It can still qualify for the playoffs."

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reckoned Mumbai Indians are struggling in IPL 2023 because their bowlers are unable to maintain pressure on new batters. Rajasthan Royals went on to score 212/7 in 20 overs.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, "The problem with MI bowlers is that they are allowing the new batters to settle. They have even allowed the uncapped batters to play aggressively. Almost every bowler, except Piyush Chawla, didn't bowl consistently in the right areas."

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also agreed with Virender Sehwag's opinion and said the legacy of MI is such that every player wishes to be a part of this franchise and it will be Rohit's responsibility to revive it in IPL 2023.

Speaking on Star Sports, Cricket Live, Harbhajan said, "MI has had a different legacy. Every cricketer aspires to be a part of this franchise. Although the situation has changed a bit this year, Rohit has the responsibility to revive this legacy. They have many young and talented players. Now, it is his job to groom these players."

Chasing a massive 213-run target successfully MI under the leadership of Rohit Sharma have registered their fourth win of the season in eight matches and they are now placed in the seventh spot in the points table.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor