Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22 : In the post-match press conference following India's victory over Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared insights on the challenges of playing at 38 and his fitness routine.

"It is a challenge. It's not like being 25, 26, 30, or 35, every effort you put in, you have to double it," Ashwin remarked in the post-match press conference.

"I did not play many games, I played in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League). The intensity was pretty high," he added.

When asked about his goals and mindset, Ashwin responded, "I had no goals, I just wanted to enjoy my game and be the best I can be. I am not ambitious at this point. I want to play as long as I can, and I will play in the future with the same attitude."

Discussing his fitness regimen, Ashwin explained, "I have reduced my strength training sessions and work differently on my mobility. I am living life, doing yoga."

Day 4 of the Chennai Test began with India needing six wickets and Bangladesh needing 357 runs more to win the first match of the two-match series.

For India, Ashwin snapped six wickets in his spell of 21 overs, where he conceded 88 runs. Three wickets were bagged by Jadeja in his spell of 5.1 overs where he conceded 58 runs and bowled two maiden overs. One wicket was taken by Jasprit Bumrah where he conceded just 24 runs and bowled two maiden overs in his 10 overs.

At the time of drinks, Bangladesh were 194/4, with Najmul Hossain Shanto (64*) and Shakib Al Hasan (25*) unbeaten on the crease.

After drinks, off-spinner Ravichandaran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough for the hosts as he sent back left-hand batter Shakib Al Hasan back to the pavillion. The southpaw was dismissed after scoring 25 runs.

Following the left-hand batter's departure, the team's wicketkeeper, Litton Das, came out to bat in the middle along with captain Shanto.

Bangladesh touched the 200 run mark in 53.5 overs as Shanto slammed a boundary on the bowling of Ashwin.

In the next over, Das went back to the dressing room on the bowling of Jadeja after scoring just one run when the team score was 205 runs in the 55th over.

From there on, Bangladesh started to falter and got bowled out for just 234 runs in the 62.1 overs the side faced in their second inning.

Shanto played a magnificent innings of 82 runs off 127 balls which was laced with eight boundaries and three maximums.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten. Bangladesh started the post-Tea session at 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. India now have a lead of 432 runs.Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs from 176 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four maximums.

Middle-order batter KL Rahul also played a valuable knock of unbeaten 22 runs in 19 balls, which included four boundaries.

India declared their innings when the team score was 287 runs for the loss of four wickets. They set a target of 515 runs for the visitors in order to win the first match of the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor