"Every fan in India excited": Dale Steyn on Shubman Gill's comeback for T20I series against South Africa

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Legendary speedster Dale Steyn expressed enthusiasm about Shubman Gill's comeback to the Indian cricket team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9 in Cuttack.

Gill was ruled out of the second Test and the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa due to neck spasms. He suffered the injury during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

The 26-year-old was later hospitalised as a precautionary measure before being discharged. Gill then completed his rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and was declared fit for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Ahead of the first T20I, JiosStar expert and South African legend Dale Steyn talked about three things to watch in the India-South Africa T20I series. The former cricketer also expressed enthusiasm about Gill's return.

"Number one: Shubman Gill! Sounds like he's back for India. So, that makes every fan in India pretty excited. Number two: David Miller. He's back for South Africa. Big hitting David Miller! He hits the ball out of the ground and I'm excited to watch him back. Number three: South Africa are taking on India in a T20. The last time I watched South Africa play India in a T20 was in a World Cup final in Barbados (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2024). This is going to be a great thing to watch and I am very excited to be part of it," Jiostar Expert Steyn said.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who missed the away T20I series against Australia, returns to the side.

Pandya will play his first international T20I since India's Super Four fixture against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2025 in September.

He missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan (which India won) and the Australia white-ball tour due to injury. The Indian all-rounder proved his fitness while playing for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Men in Blue will play the first T20I of the five-game series against the Proteas on December 9 in Cuttack. Mullanpur will host the second T20I between India and South Africa on December 11.

The third T20I will be played at Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth on December 17 in Lucknow. Ahmedabad will host the fifth and final match of the series on December 19.

