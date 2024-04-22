Every match is great opportunity to compete: Gujarat Titan's Sai Kishore

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Gujarat Titans' cricketer R Sai Kishore believes that every match in the Indian Premier League is a great opportunity to compete. The left-arm spinner bagged four wickets for Gujarat Titans in their previous game against Punjab Kings to bowl them out for a modest 142 and take the 2022 champions to a three-wicket win.

"I think it is a good opportunity. In IPL every team is very good. Every match is a very good opportunity to compete...very happy to compete. There is so much pressure in competing in such an environment," Sai Kishore told ANI.

Sai Kishore will be up against players like David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Porel in the next match against Delhi Capitals. The left-arm spinner can look up to his Australian teammate Matthew Wade to figure out the weakness of Warner.

"I will ask...but we have been playing for a long time...know him as a very good player. You have to be high in your spirits and that is what matters," Sai Kishore said.

After the win over Punjab Kings by three wickets, Gujarat Titans players are in the National capital and R Sai Kishore alongwith Matthew Wade and Manav Suthar had an opportunity to engage with fans which turned out to be a nice experience for them.

"Coming to Delhi is a good feeling. Have been coming to Delhi for a long time, have very good memories of Delhi, very good food here like Chole Bhature especially," Sai Kishore said.

R Sai Kishore had represented India in three T20Is during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. The Indian cricket team won the gold medal in the quadrennial event and now he is eyeing a place in the Indian team. He believes in the process without thinking too much about the outcome.

"I think all desires in life and career irrespective of the result...I think it is very important to focus on what we can do about it and the famous people talk about the process. What we can do, things that we can control. Wherever the journey takes us it takes us so just be diligent about the way we play and wherever it takes, it takes," said Sai Kishore.

