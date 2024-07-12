Every time I wear this shirt I tried to win games for England: James Anderson

London [UK], July 12 : As veteran England pacer bids adieu to a legendary Test career, James Anderson said that he tried to win everytime the 41-year-old wore the Three Lions jersey.

Anderson drew curtains to a legendary Test career spanning 188 Test matches and more than two decades on a high note as England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

Speaking after the match, Anderson said that it was an amazing 20 years journey with the England Cricket. The veteran seamer added that it was he was overwhelmed to see the crowd's reaction.

He further added that it was his familys journey as well.

"It's been an amazing 20 years. Overwhelming to see the crowd reaction. It has been pretty special. Every time I wear this shirt I tried to win games for England. Has been different. Emotions have been up and down. Seeing my girls ring the bell on Day 1. It has been an amazing 20 years. You can't have a long career without the support network behind you. It's the familys journey as well as it is ours," Anderson said.

Recapping the first Test match between England and West Indies, Anderson took the first wicket of the day at Lord's sending back Joshua Da Silva to all but put an end to West Indies' fight.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

Earlier, England had taken a big first-innings lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

With a 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back in to castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

