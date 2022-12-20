Star all-rounder and captain Ben Stokes described England's tour of Pakistan as "perfect", saying that the Three Lions' effort with the bat and ball was good and every person stood up at some point to put on some kind of match-winning performance.

England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the final test of the three-match series to complete a 3-0 clean sweep after their comprehensive performance throughout the series here at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan suffered their first series whitewash on home soil after the English team played an amazing brand of aggressive cricket to trounce them thrice in the test series.

"Perfect (sums up the Test series). We got a process in which we want to play, the challenge is to play on different kinds of pitches and we stuck to our gameplan and adapted really well with bat and ball. Everyone delivered. Lot spoke about the way we bat, but our bowling stood up as well. It comes down to belief. The belief we have on the team in what we were trying to do and it resonates around everybody, it's unbelievable and to be able to lead the group full of confidence, it's amazing. Every person stood up at some point and put on some kind of match-winning performance," Ben Stokes said in a post-match presentation.

Harry Brook is the leading run-scorer in a three-match Test series. He went past David Gower (449 runs in 1983) to become the top run-getter in a Test series in Pakistan.

Praising the young batter, Stokes said, "Harry Brook has been a treat to watch, the calmness and belief he has at such a young age is incredible."

England's debutant leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed completed a five-wicket haul on Test debut in Karachi in the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan, becoming the youngest Test bowler in history to get a fifer on debut.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were putting together a fine partnership for Pakistan when Rehan turned the advantage firmly in England's way with the wickets of Azam (54), Mohammad Rizwan (7) and Shakeel (53) in a six-over stretch. He cleaned up the last two scalps of Mohammad Wasim and Agha Salman to finish with a five-for on debut as Pakistan were bowled out for 216 in their second innings, setting England a target of 167.

Talking about the debutant, the England skipper said that Rehan Ahmed's father was so emotional and proud when the young leg-spinner took a five-wicket haul on his Test debut.

"The confidence and belief he's (Rehan Ahmed) got to do what he does, he is not a finished article, but it is seriously exciting for England. I won't forget that cap presentation. That experience itself was incredible. His Dad was so emotional and proud and I'm sure his Mum would be incredibly proud back home as well," Stokes added.

Since 2005, England has not played a red-ball tour in Pakistan due to security concerns. Stokes was quick to thank everyone for their support for England during their long-awaited comeback.

"We knew what cricket means to Pakistan and what it meant to Pakistan for us to be here, we have got the best fans in the world and also for the people in Pakistan to come out and support and walk off with the reception we have on every ground, a tremendous experience," The England captain further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

