"Everyone is an MS Dhoni fan": SRH players praise CSK legend during IPL 2024 match

After the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, the Hyderabad-based franchise players praised MS Dhoni and said that everyone is a fan of him.

The IPL shared a small clip on their social media handle where Hyderabad players hailed the former CSK skipper's aura.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen said that Dhoni will go down as a legend.

"He is going down as a legend. Especially in this country, as well," Klaasen said.

Meanwhile, the former SRH skipper Aiden Markram called Dhoni a "legend."

"Yeah, he's still got it. He is still the legend," Markram said.

On the other hand, Pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that the 42-year-old has got that "aura" behind him.

"There is no point denying the fact that everyone is a MS Dhoni fan. He has got aura behind him," Unadkat said.

"From Orange, To Yellow. For MS Dhoni ft. Hyderabad," IPL wrote on X while sharing the video.

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a massive six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the IPL at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Recapping the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra (12) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) got out early, reducing CSK to 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Then knocks from Shivam Dube (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four boundaries), Ravindra Jadeja (31 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 in 30 balls, with two fours and six) took CSK to 165/5 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got wickets too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run rate.

