Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 22 : After becoming the fastest player to reach the 300 Test wickets milestone in terms of balls bowled, the South Africa speedster said that it was a relief for him to achieve the landmark.

Rabada achieved the milestone during the opening Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.

Following his stupendous spell against the Bengal Tigers, Rabada became the fastest to reach 300 Test wickets after bowling 11,817 deliveries. He established his prowess by surpassing the iconic Waqar Younis (12,602), Dale Steyn (12,605), Allan Donald (13,672) and Malcolm Marshall (13,728).

Speaking after the day's play, Rabada said that his teammates supported him.

"I was more focused on how we were going to win this Test, especially after losing the toss and bowling first. But when it happened, it was just a relief. Everyone plays for milestones, but it was a relief. The way my teammates support me, we support each other, and that felt really good," Rabada was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Talking about Dhaka's pitch, Rabada said that the Proteas side thought the wicket would provide some turn but there was a movement with the new ball.

"We thought it was going to turn, and not really nip, but with the new ball, there was a bit of movement. Not really much swing, but off the wicket, there was quite a bit of seam movement," he added.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat. However, the hosts failed to display a quality performance with the bat.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (30 runs from 97 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) was the only standout batter for the Bengal Tigers which helped them put 106 in their first inning. But Mahmudul Hasan's knock came to an when Dane Piedt dismissed the batter in the 30th over.

The Proteas bowling attack displayed a stupendous performance and was successful in bundling out Bangladesh by 41st over. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets in their respective spells. Meanwhile, Piedt bagged just one wicket in his five-over spell.

Later in the day, skipper Aiden Markram (6 runs from 7 balls, 1 four) and Tony de Zorzi (30 runs from 72 balls, 4 fours) opened for South Africa but failed to cement a partnership.

The middle order of Proteas' batting lineup of Ryan Rickelton (27 runs from 49 balls, 4 fours) and Tristan Stubbs (23 runs from 27 balls, 4 fours) helped the visitors to give a lead of 34 runs at the stumps of the day one.

Taijul Islam stole the show on the opening day of the first Test after he picked up a fifer in just 15 overs. While Hasan Mahmud took one wicket.

