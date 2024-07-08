"Everyone should know about importance of fitness...": Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie

Lahore [Pakistan], July 8 : Pakistan Test coach Jason Gillespie highlighted the importance of fitness in the team ahead of their two-match red-ball series against Bangladesh in August.

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Pakistan crashed out of the group stage and received massive backlash from former Pakistan cricketers and some sections of fans.

Fielding and inconsistency were the two aspects of the Pakistan team that were heavily criticised. Apart from that, the fitness level of the players also turned out to be another point of backlash for the players.

Some sections of fans, along with former Pakistan cricketers including Wasim Akram, Kamran Akmal and many more stars, have been critical of the player's fitness.

Gillespie is looking to improve the fitness level within the team and said, as quoted from Geo News, "In international cricket, you have to remain fit, there are no questions on that. In international cricket, everyone should know about the importance of fitness. It is the main component of a sportsman."

After Babar Azam was reinstated as the white ball captain in place of Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood is expected to lead the side in the two-match Test series.

Gillespie disclosed that he has had conversations with the Test skipper and will hold talks with the players about the brand of cricket that they want to play.

"I have talked to Shan Masood [Pakistan's red-ball capain] one to two times, I'm hoping we will play positive cricket. I will [also] discuss with the players about what brand of cricket they want to play, the team will be selected while taking the opposition and conditions in mind," he said.

"If a player is good for the team, he will definitely be selected. I'm in contact with Gary Kirsten [Pakistan's white-ball coach] for players' workload management," he added.

The former Australian pacer asserted that his focus is on red-ball cricket and he has had conversations with previous coaches as he aims to improve the team.

"My focus is red-ball cricket. I will also travel to Australia and watch their players. I have talked with Jeff Lawson and Shaun Tait [Pakistan's former bowling coach] on the Pakistan cricket team," Gillespie said.

Pakistan's Test series against Bangladesh will begin on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second Test will be played on August 30 at National Stadium Karachi.

