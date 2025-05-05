"Everyone stepped up at right time...": PBKS skipper Iyer after win over LSG

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Following his side's 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed Prabhsimran Singh for his fantastic knock and expressed happiness with his team's win.

PBKS continued their fine run under the duo of Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, rising to second spot following a 37-run win over LSG at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Sunday.

Following the win, Iyer said during the post-match presentation, "Elated to be honest. Everyone stepped up at the right time. The contribution was immense from each and every individual. Prabhs the way he performed today was exceptional. All the shots played were exceptional to the eyes."

Speaking about his team's poor record at the stadium, which had seen them win just five out of 13 matches before this one, Iyer said, "I'm glad I did not know about it. I stepped onto the pitch to win the match; that was my mindset. We have been lucky so far, the luck has been there because of the hard work and the commitment shown. Everyone steps at the right time, each and every individual knows their roles precisely. There's only one thing we need to correct - that is the awareness and the way we move on the field. Just back yourself and back your instincts, and not think too much about the stats and what it can offer. Results do matter, and that is winning."

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. A quick cameo of 30 in 14 balls (one four and four sixes) by Josh Inglis and 78-run third wicket stand between Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 54-run fifth wicket stand between Prabhsimran and Shashank Singh (33* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took PBKS to 236/5 in their 20 overs.

Akash Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for LSG.

During the run-chase, LSG sunk to 73/5, but an 81-run stand between Ayush Badoni (74 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Abdul Samad (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four sixes) helped LSG fight back, but they were restricted to 199/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a brilliant four-over spell, giving 16 runs and taking three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai took 2/33 in his four overs. Marco Jansen and Yuzi Chahal took one wicket each.

With this win, PBKS is at second spot with seven wins and three losses and one no result, giving them 15 points. LSG is at seventh spot, with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.

