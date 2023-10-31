Everyone wants India to win the World Cup: Neeraj Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Ahead of India's seventh match of the ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra hailed 'Men in Blue' and said people in the country want Rohit Sharma's side to win the prestigious tournament.

"Everyone wants India to win the World Cup. All the players are playing well and I don't want to put pressure on them. This World Cup is happening at home so we should win the World Cup," Chopra told reporters.

India have won all their six ODI matches in the World Cup. The last match against England saw the Indian bowlers rip through their top order to register a memorable win.

India defended 229 runs put on board and bowled out England on 129 in the match played in Lucknow.

The race for a semi-final spot is narrowing down with India on the top of the points table.

England, the defending champions, are at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor