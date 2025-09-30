"Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we....": Aussie skipper Healy ahead of WC opener against NZ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Ahead of their side's ICC Women's World Cup title defence against New Zealand, Australian captain Alyssa Healy said that everyone wants to beat Australia in the tournament, but the team stays composed under pressure and fights back while their backs are against the wall.

The seven-time champions will be aiming to continue with their record-breaking run when they start their title defence against 2000 champions New Zealand at Indore on Wednesday. Aussies are heading into the tournament with a great deal of match practice in Indian conditions, having won the three-match ODI series against the hosts India 2-1 recently.

Speaking to JioStar, Healy said, "I am focused on the job at hand, and that is to lead the side to an ODI World Cup. I do not take it for granted, but I'm driven for success in this tournament, so it is an interesting balance. Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we stay composed under pressure and fight back when our backs are against the wall. That is how we wrestle the momentum back in our favour."

Also, vice-captain Tahlia McGrath spoke on her equation with the captain, saying that while they are two different people, they "complement each other well on the field".

"She is extremely passionate and vocal, while I try to be the calm head in the background. It is nice to have that balance and work alongside her. And Megan Schutt (the pacer), she is super consistent, super reliable, and bowls the toughest overs. She flies under the radar for how good she is. Off the field, she is our team DJ and definitely the cool one," she added.

Australia batter Beth Mooney also opened up on Australia's mentality, saying that they carry a "never-say-die" attitude.

"We are always in the contest and believe we can win from any position. The will to win and the belief within this group is what gets the job done," she concluded.

Australia squad for Women's World Cup: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

