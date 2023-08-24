"Everyone was very eager, enthusiastic": Jasprit Bumrah says "honour" to lead young India side against Ireland

Dublin [Ireland], August 24 : India captain Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday lauded the "utmost confident" young Men in Blue for their stellar show in their 2-0 win in the three-match T20I series against Ireland.

The third T20I between India and Ireland scheduled for Wednesday at Dublin was called off due to rain without a ball being bowled. With this, India captured the three-match series 2-0.

"Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you're waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, the weather was fine in the morning. An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that," Jasprit Bumrah said in a post-match presentation.

"As a cricketer, you always want responsibility. All good, no complaints (on the fitness front). It makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do," said the ace pacer.

The rain was such that both teams could not even get the opportunity to toss the coin and decide who would bat or bowl first.

India won the first T20I by two runs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. India restricted the hosts to just 139/7 in 20 overs after opting to bowl first. After being reduced to 59/6, fighting knocks from Barry McCarthy (51* in 33 balls with four boundaries and four sixes) and Curtis Campher (39 in 33 balls with three fours and a six) took Ireland to a fighting total.

Bumrah, making his comeback from a long injury lay-off, was the best part of India's bowling, taking 2/24 in his four overs. T20I debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) also took two wickets. Arshdeep Singh got one wicket.

In the chase of 140, India was 47/2 in 6.5 overs when rain forced an early end to the proceedings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (24), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19*) did the bulk of the scoring for India, with Tilak Varma out for a golden duck and Sanju Samson unbeaten on 1.

In the second T20I, India produced a fine show all-round to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India put on 185/5 in 20 overs after being put to bat first. Openers Jaiswal (19) and Ruturaj got the visitors off to a solid start but the fall of Jaiswal and Tilak's wickets reduced India to 34/2. Thereafter, it was Sanju Samson (40 in 26 balls with five fours and a six) and Ruturaj, who rebuilt the innings. Ruturaj brought up his second T20I fifty, scoring 58 in 43 balls with six fours and a six.

In reply, experienced opener Andy Balbirnie (72) gave Ireland some hope with a fighting half-century at the top of the order. But Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, and Bumrah picked up two wickets each to take India to a facile win.

India's next assignment will be the Asia Cup, starting August 30.

The tournament will serve as an important benchmark for India’s preparations for the World Cup starting in October and will also help selectors home in on their final picks for the marquee event.

The squad also marks the return of Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year.

