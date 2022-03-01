'Everything going on has taken its toll on me': Jason Roy confirms pulling out of IPL 2022

Indian Premier League's (IPL) new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) have faced a huge blow ahead of the start of the 2022 season as England cricketer Jason Roy has pulled out from the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue. Now, Roy has finally broken his silence on the reasons behind pulling out of the upcoming Indian Premier League edition. The right-hander, put out a statement on Twitter on Tuesday to explain his decision. "It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament," Roy posted on Instagram. "I want to thank the [Gujarat Titans] management and the captain Hardik [Pandya] for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction. However, with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it's added up and taken it's toll on me. "I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year. I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament.

"Thank you everyone for the continued support and I hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision. "Roy represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021, coming in as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. He had been signed by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 before pulling out due to personal reasons. Since making his IPL debut in 2017 for the erstwhile Gujarat Lions, Roy has played only 13 games in the competition scoring 329 runs at an average of 29.91.During the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Gujarat picked him up for his base price of INR 2 crore. This is the second instance where Roy has decided to opt out of IPL after finding a team at the auction. It happened for the first time in 2020, when Delhi Capitals bought him for INR 1.5 crore. Titans now have the option of going with veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha as their opener in the absence of Roy.