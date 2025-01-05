Sydney [Australia], January 5 : India head coach Gautam Gambhir has lauded Rohit Sharma's decision to step aside from the Sydney Test, emphasizing the importance of the team over personal ambitions. Gambhir believes such gestures reflect true leadership and accountability, which starts at the top.

Speaking about Rohit's move, Gambhir said, "If a leader puts his team forward and decides to step aside, I don't think it's wrong. There has been a lot of murmurs and talks, but I think the most important thing is the team and the country. Everything should revolve around putting the team forward, not individual interests, and Rohit Sharma did exactly that."

He further highlighted the significance of accountability in leadership, adding, "We have often talked about accountability, and it starts from the top. Rohit demonstrated that in the last match, which is a hallmark of a true leader."

Rohit's decision has sparked debates among cricketing circles, but Gambhir's remarks underline the critical role of selflessness in fostering team unity and prioritizing collective goals over individual pursuits.

The world of cricket was left in a state of shock when Jasprit Bumrah came out at the time of the toss on Friday, confirming Rohit's absence from the playing XI. At the time of the toss, the stand-in skipper confirmed that Rohit opted out.

"I have stood down from this Test but I am not going anywhere. This is not a retirement or moving away from the format. A guy with a mic, pen or laptop, what they write or say, it doesn't matter. They cannot decide for us. I took the call to stand down after coming to Sydney. Yes, runs are not coming but there is no guarantee that you won't be able to score two months down the line or six months down the line. I am mature enough to know what I am doing," Rohit Sharma told Star Sports as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The chat that I had with the coach and the selector was simple: my bat is not scoring runs, I am not in form, this is an important match, and we need players who are in form. As it is, the boys are not in great form. So I had this simple thought in my mind: we can't carry out-of-form players. That's why I thought I should tell the coach and the selector what's going on in my mind. They backed my decision. They said you have been playing for so many years, you are the best judge of what you are doing," he added.

Australia broke the 10-year-long hiatus and successfully reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after conquering India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and thumping its authority in the fierce rivalry with a 3-1 series win.

