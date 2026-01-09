Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 9 : Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been derided as an "Indian agent" by none other than BCB director M Najmul Islam after he called for a stay in the current tensions in cricketing ties between the two nations due to release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for Indian Premier League (IPL) via dialogue, keeping the country's cricket interests and future at forefront.

Amid the uncertainty of Bangladesh visiting India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, former men's team captain Tamim said that the BCB should look to resolve the issue at hand via dialogue, keeping the country's cricketing interests and future at the forefront. Tamim made this statement on the sidelines of the trophy-unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground on Thursday.

"Since I am not involved [with the BCB], like any other regular person, I am finding things out through the media. But I am sure those dealing with these matters have a lot more information. So in that regard, I should not suddenly be making comments. What I am saying, however, is that Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision. There is nothing better than if something can be resolved through dialogue," Tamim had earlier said as per The Daily Star.

Bangladesh's visit to India for their T20 WC fixtures is uncertain as of now, with the board putting forth a request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its matches outside India due to keeping "safety, security concerns" of players in mind. This request came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur from their IPL 2026 squad, and the move was carried out, amid atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Tamim Iqbal said that sensitive issues should be discussed internally within the board before any public comments, as statements can be hard to retract. He again emphasised that Bangladesh cricket's future takes priority, and since most funding comes from the ICC, decisions should focus on what benefits the sport in the country.

"What I feel, and I think I would have done the same if I were there, is that since this is a sensitive issue, before making public comments, we would discuss the matter ourselves [within the board]. Because when you make a public comment, right or wrong, it becomes difficult to step back from that position. Bangladesh cricket's future comes before everything else, and 90 to 95 per cent of the finances come from the ICC, so decisions have to be made based on what will help Bangladesh cricket," Tamim added.

Soon after, sharing a photo card of Tamim's comment, the BCB director mocked him by calling him an "Indian agent". Now, the remark by the BCB Director has angered cricket fans across the country, while several of Tamim's teammates have also expressed their outrage.

Standing by Tamim, players including Mominul Haque, Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam have posted statements on social media one after another, protesting the director's comment.

In a social media post, Taskin wrote, "Cricket is the lifeblood of Bangladesh. A recent comment regarding a former national captain who has made immense contributions to this sport has left many disturbed."

The Bangladesh pacer further added, "I believe such remarks aimed at a former national cricketer are not conducive to the interests of Bangladesh cricket. I hope the concerned authorities will consider the matter seriously and act more responsibly in the future."

Mohammad Saifuddin shared the same post, also voicing his protest against Nazmul's remarks about Tamim.

Another star cricketer, Taijul Islam, wrote, "I am shocked by the statement made by BCB director M Nazmul Islam about former national captain Tamim Iqbal. Such choice of words by a board official regarding a national team cricketer is not only distasteful but completely unacceptable and contrary to our cricketing culture."

"I strongly protest this comment. Making such public remarks while holding a responsible position raises serious questions about the professionalism, ethics and conduct of board officials," he added.

Taijul further wrote, "I firmly demand a public apology from the concerned director and insist that he be brought under proper accountability."

Former Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque also wrote, "The comment made by BCB director M Nazmul Islam about former national captain Tamim Iqbal is completely unacceptable and insulting to the cricketing community of the country. Such behavior toward a cricketer goes against the board's responsibility and ethical standards."

The left-handed batter said Nazmul made the post with the deliberate intention of publicly humiliating Tamim. "A senior cricketer was not shown even the minimum respect; instead, he was intentionally humiliated in public. Someone holding such a high position lacks even the basic sense of where and how to speak," he wrote.

Condemning the remark, Mominul added, "I strongly denounce this comment and demand a public apology from the concerned director, along with bringing him under accountability. I urge the BCB to take swift and strict action."

Meanwhile, Najmul himself has come under heavy fire after criticising Tamim in the post. A storm erupted on social media over his status. Bangladesh players have already demanded justice while standing by Tamim.

Under mounting pressure, Najmul deleted his Facebook post, though screenshots of it continue to circulate widely on social media.

After Mustafizur's release from the IPL, BCB said it had received a response from the ICC regarding its concerns about the security and safety of players in India during the T20 WC, including a request to relocate matches to another venue. The BCB said that in its communication, the ICC reiterated its commitment to ensuring the Bangladesh team's complete and uninterrupted participation in the tournament.

Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata again. After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium.

