Ex-RCB Pacer Tymal Mills Joins OnlyFans, Ends Hopes of England Return

Tymal Mills, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer is taking a new direction off the field by launching an account on OnlyFans. Unlike the platform’s adult-themed reputation, The left-arm seamer, however, clarified that ‘there will be no glamour shots’, i.e. U-rated pictures and videos the website is used for, available on his handle, with focus mainly on cricket and his lifestyle.“Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots. This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It’s uncharted territory, but it’s something I’m really excited about," Mills told The Athletic, as he partners with the platform known for adult content. The veteran T20 bowler is seeing it as an opportunity to create new content. “There’s no hiding from the fact they are best known for p***, but what I’ll be doing will be far from that." The 32-year-old Mills will bring his media experience to the fore to enhance viewership and follower base for his OnlyFans account used for lifestyle videos.

Notably, a former sports journalism student, the cricketer has worked with a host of broadcasters, including the BBC, Sky Sports and TalkSPORT. He has even written newspaper columns off the field. Miller said he wishes to go beyond conventional coverage of cricket. “You can have that direct contact with fans and people who want to hear from you. Players speak before and after games in the media, but it’s often manicured, generic stuff. I can use this platform to talk about what I’m thinking and use footage and images to illustrate the good and bad of life as a cricketer," he explained.Miller also talked about the pricing and revealed it is being chalked out for the most user-convenient subscription model. “We’re still thrashing that out, but to subscribe will be free, and then you will have to pay for certain pieces of content… I’m not looking to price people out," he said.

While active with the Southern Brave in The Hundred, Mills feels his England days are likely behind him and thus his foray into a new fan-engagement platform makes sense to him. “That ship might have sailed (playing internationally). It doesn’t feel like I’m overly close to the setup. I’m at peace with that. Whatever I do, I want to be successful at it, and now I’m doing OnlyFans, I’m not going to go at it halfheartedly. I want to give it a really good go." Mills was a member of the English team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.