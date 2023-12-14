"Excellent composure and temperament": Mithali Raj hails debutant Shubha Satheesh

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Former Indian batter and skipper Mithali Raj lauded Karnataka batter for slamming a half-century on her international debut, saying that she displayed "excellent composure and temperament" while batting on the first day of the one-off Test against England.

The first day of the Test against England here turned memorable for Indian cricket, especially women's cricket, as the team made its way into record books, becoming the second team to score over 400 runs in a single day.

Shubha contributed to this with a half-century, making 69 in 76 balls, with 13 fours.

"Very impressed by this left-hander. Shubha Satheesh, playing her first match for India today, has demonstrated excellent composure and temperament at the crease. Looking forward to more such innings from her, well played. #INDWvENGW," tweeted Mithali.

Shubha was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two auction for Rs 10 lakh on Sunday. She represents Karnataka in domestic cricket.

Coming to the match, India joined England, who had made the record way back in 1935. India's score of 410/7 at the stumps came on the back of scintillating half-centuries by four players and three big partnerships.

India were 410/7 at the end of the day's play with Deepti Sharma (60) and Pooja Vastrakar (4) unbeaten at the crease.

With a stunning batting display, India also topped their previous highest total at home. The team moved past the earlier record of 400/9 against South Africa in 2014.

After openers Smriti Mandhana (17) and Shafali Varma (19) fell early, Shubha, Jemimah Rodrigues (68 in 99 balls, with 11 fours), Yastika Bhatia (66 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Deepti posted vital half-centuries. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur though missed out, scoring 49 in 81 balls, with six fours.

Lauren Bell (2/64) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Kate Cross, Nat Sciver Brunt, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone picked up a wicket each.

