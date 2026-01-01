"Excellent effort from bowlers": Meg Lanning after UPW suffer seven-wicket defeat against DC

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : After suffering a heartbreaking seven-wicket defeat to the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2026, UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning praised her bowlers for putting in an excellent effort and taking the match to the very last ball.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Lanning was also asked about Harleen Deol's retired out decision. The UP Warriorz skipper said that they wanted to maximise the opportunity after sending Chloe Tryon, who is a boundary hitter.

"It was an excellent effort from the bowlers to take it that deep. It was tougher to bat when the pace was taken off. Felt we were in the game if we bowled well. Great effort to take it that deep. (On her innings) Nice to get away. Would have loved to have kept going. Hopefully, there are a few more (such knocks). (On Deol retired out decision) Tryon is a boundary hitter, and we wanted to maximise that. Harleen batted well. We make a decision based on what is best for the team. Unfortunately for Harleen, it is what happened. Some days it works, sometimes it doesn't. (On the decision to drop Dottin for Tryon) Felt Chloe was a nice match-up against DC. Some positives to take from tonight, but learnings as well. MI have some world-class players, but really looking forward to that," Lanning said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Jemimah Rodrigues praised her teammates for maintaining their composure in a tight match. She hailed Shafali Verma for bowling superbly.

"Very happy. It was a nail biting finish but proud of the way the girls held their nerve. Everyone was pretty calm (even though it went down to the wire). It was a bit nervy towards the end when I lost my wicket. It was a bit of deja vu. But the way Kapp and Laura finished it off, hats off. We bowled really well today. The way Sneh came back. That is cricket. It was crucial to get us going. All our bowlers bowled well but Shafali was the standout. She contributes for DC either with the bat or ball. She is very confident in her bowling. Wake her up from her sleep and she will be ready to bowl. She was phenomenal," Jemimah said.

After winning the Player of the Match award, Shafali Verma said, "I have confidence in my bowling. Don't know how since I got such confidence in domestic cricket but after picking up wickets in a World Cup final, you get confident. We were trying to bowl stump to stump, give away singles and cut out boundaries. I am a hard hitter so I know where to bowl. I think as a batter and try not to get hit for six, and figure out where to bowl by thinking like a batter. It was a turning track today. Sometimes, when it turns, you cannot hit sixes. I got out to the reverse sweep but I keep practicing. Bringing new shots out is part of the growing process. (On Lee as her opening partner) In last three years, I was opening with Meg and she knew me very well. Me and Lee are gelling well. Our discussion is to give whoever is going well the strike."

UP Warriorz were put in to bat first by Delhi Capitals. After Kiran Navgire was removed for a duck, a 47-run stand between Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield (27 in 20 balls, with five fours) and an 85-run stand with Harleen Deol (retired out at 47 in 36 balls, with seven fours) stabilised UP Warriorz.

Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp (2/24 in four overs), Shafali Verma (2/16 in four overs) and Shree Charani (1/29) were sensational with the ball, restricting UP Warriorz to 154/8 in 20 overs.

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning became the third player to reach the milestone of 1,000 Women's Premier League runs. Lanning was the top scorer in her team's innings, scoring 54 in 38 balls, with nine fours and a six, with a strike rate of 142.11.

In 30 matches and innings, Lanning has scored 1,050 runs at an average of 38.88, with a strike rate of 125.74, including 10 fifties. His best score is 92. This season, she has scored 98 runs in three innings at an average of 32.66, with a strike rate of almost 114, with a fifty. She is the second-highest run-getter in WPL history.

While chasing, the Delhi Capitals were off to a flying start after openers Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee stitched a superb 94-run partnership.

Verma departed after scoring 36 runs off 32 deliveries, including six fours. Lee smashed 67 runs off 44 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes.

DC almost bottled the run chase after they lost their captain Jemimah for 21 runs off 14 deliveries, including three fours.

However, Laura Wolvaardt held her nerves and scored an unbeaten 21 off 14 balls, including three fours, to help her side clinch a win by seven wickets.

