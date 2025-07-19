Excluded from India's tour of England, Shami named in Bengal's list of probables for upcoming domestic season

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, who missed out on a place in India's squad for the England tour, has been named in Bengal's expanded list of 50 probables for the upcoming domestic season, according to ESPncricinfo.

Shami could potentially be a part of the East Zone in the season-opening Duleep Trophy, which kicks off on August 28, which could mark his return to competitive cricket. The 34-year-old, who has 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is appearances under his belt, hasn't featured for India since the Champions Trophy, which concluded in March earlier this year.

In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Shami spearheaded the pace attack as India lifted the Champions Trophy with a commanding win over New Zealand in the final. Shami finished with nine wickets in five games, the joint-highest for India with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who claimed as many scalps in three games.

Despite featuring among the top wicket-takers, Shami leaked runs heavily. He was one of India's most expensive bowlers, conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.68. After the conclusion of the tournament, Shami linked up with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The Sunrisers, last year's finalists, struggled with their rustic performance and finished sixth in the group stage. Shami too was unimpressive, just like his new franchise. He scythed six wickets in nine bowling innings, going at 11.23 per over.

Following his turbulent run, Shami was dropped for India's quest for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained the reason for the exclusion of the right-arm speedster before India embarked on its ongoing tour.

"The medical guys have told us that he has been ruled out of this series. He has been trying to be fit for the series, but he had a setback over the last week, and he has had some MRIs done. I don't think he was going to be able to play five tests. We were hoping he would be available for at least some part of the series, but if he is not fit at the moment, it will be very difficult to keep waiting. It is unfortunate. We always want to pick a bowler like him," Agarkar had said during a press conference.

Before making his return in national colours, Shami stayed away from the on-field action for over a year due to an ankle injury. Shami recovered successfully from the ankle surgery in February 2024 but started suffering pain in his right knee, for which he has been seeking treatment.

