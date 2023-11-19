"Expect Suryakumar Yadav to score century": Cricketer's grandfather

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 : As cricket fever grips across the country, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur is elated on his big occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Vikram Singh Yadav, grandfather of cricketer Suryakumar, said he wants the team to play with much fanfare.

"I am sure that Team India will win and the World Cup trophy will come back to our lap," Suryakumar's grandfather said.

"I expect Suryakumar to score a century. He is known for his 360-degree capabilities," the cricketer's grandfather said, speaking in Hindi.

Talking about the cricket final in Ahmedabad, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title, while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy. The last time India met Australia in an ODI World Final was in 2003 when the former lost to the Aussies.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

