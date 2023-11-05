'Expected wicket to deteriorate, failed to adapt': SA skipper Bavuma after loss to India in World Cup clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 : Following his side's 243-run loss to India in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said that the team failed to adapt to the deteriorating wicket and could not do justice to the narrative around the team's run-chasing abilities.

Virat's record-equalling 49th ODI century and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens. This is India's eighth successive win in the ongoing tournament.

"We know the challenge; we know the narrative around us while chasing. Did not do it any justice today. When we talk about it as a batting group, gotta be honest. The first ten overs with the ball made it a challenge. We did do quite well after that. The biggest challenge was taking wickets, and India built big stands. The conditions are the biggest learning. The wicket played as we suspected it to play; we expected it to deteriorate, but we did not adapt well. It will be up to us to adapt our skills accordingly," said Bavuma in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls, with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start. After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each.

In the chase of 327, SA never looked like a threat. Ravindra Jadeja (5/33), Kuldeep Yadav (2/7), and Mohammed Shami (2/18) put on a bowling masterclass to bundle out SA for just 83 in 27.1 overs. With only Marco Jansen (14), Rassie van der Dussen (13), David Miller, and skipper Temba Bavuma (11 each) crossing the 10-run mark.

Virat won the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

