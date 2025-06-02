EXPLAINED: What Happens If RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain in Ahmedabad?

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings prepare for the historic IPL 2025 final, weather concerns loom large. With the high-stakes clash set for Tuesday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium, fans are wondering what happens if rain disrupts the much-anticipated match. The final is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. While forecasts suggest a slight chance of afternoon showers, evening conditions are expected to be favourable. Still, the Indian Premier League organisers have contingency plans in place to ensure the final reaches a conclusion.

What Happens If RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match Gets Washed Out Due to Rain in Ahmedabad?

If rain causes a short delay, the match has up to 120 minutes of extra time available to complete play. However, if persistent rain forces the match to be abandoned on Tuesday, the final will move to the reserve day on Wednesday, June 4. In the rare case that rain washes out the final on both the match day and the reserve day, the winner will be decided based on league stage standings. Punjab Kings finished at the top of the points table with nine wins from 14 matches. If no result is possible over the two days, Shreyas Iyer’s side will be declared IPL 2025 champions. This rule puts added pressure on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished second in the league. The Rajat Patidar-led team must ensure some form of play takes place to have a shot at lifting their first title.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitch Owen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Kyle Jamieson.