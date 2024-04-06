EXPLAINED: Why Rajasthan Royals Are Wearing Special Pink Jerseys vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024?

Today's IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur sees a unique sight as RR players don special all-pink jerseys. This initiative is part of their #PinkPromise campaign, aimed at supporting the women of Rajasthan.

Leading up to this match, RR has actively promoted their #PinkPromise initiative on social media, sharing informative videos to raise awareness. In a pre-match message, RR skipper Sanju Samson highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "The color pink is refreshing and carries great meaning. It represents values we hold dear as a franchise. It's special to wear."

Samson shared insights from a lunch encounter where he met women discussing life's challenges and the importance of perspective. This sentiment underscores the deeper meaning behind RR's pink jerseys and their commitment to societal impact.

As part of the #PinkPromise campaign, RR has pledged to install solar panels in six homes across Rajasthan for every six hit during today's game against RCB, contributing to sustainable energy initiatives.

"The announcement comes on the back of the Royals having dedicated their entire matchday kits to the cause of continuing to enable the empowered women of Rajasthan and of India through their social equity arm - the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF). The team will be wearing special all-pink matchday kits which also have names of some of RRF's women beneficiaries emblazoned on them as a mark of respect."

"The RRF was established in 2019 with the vision of 'Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai' and has since worked on enabling opportunities for the empowered women of Rajasthan through equitable access to water, livelihoods, clean energy and mental health. Solar power becomes a key element in the use of clean energy as it provides for a cleaner and sustainable environment, and creates more opportunities for livelihoods. Hence, the Royals have decided to power as many homes as possible through the #PinkPromise match," the Royals said in a statement.

On the field, RR boasts an undefeated record in IPL 2024, winning all three matches played so far. Their campaign began with a 20-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, followed by a 12-run win against Delhi Capitals at the same venue. Their third triumph came against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they won by six wickets.

One of RR's standout performers has been Riyan Parag, who has scored a total of 181 runs in three matches at a remarkable strike rate of 160.18. Parag's contributions include a 43-run innings against LSG, followed by unbeaten scores of 84* and 54* against DC and MI, respectively.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal has been instrumental with six wickets to his name, complemented by Trent Boult's five-wicket haul, showcasing RR's well-rounded performance across all aspects of the game.