Explosive openers and World Cup ace climb closer to ODI rankings summit

Dubai, Oct 18 A pair of power-hitters have soared higher in the ICC Men's ODI batting rankings, while a veteran pacer is on the brink of top spot in the bowling.

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult have each made their move towards the peak of the Men’s ODI Player Rankings in the latest update, reports ICC.

Devastating displays from South Africa opener de Kock and India captain Rohit at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 have propelled the duo higher in the ODI Batting Rankings.

De Kock started the tournament with back-to-back tons but missed an opportunity to climb even closer to top spot when dismissed for 20 and sparking a match-turning South Africa batting collapse of 4/8 against Netherlands.

The South Africa keeper-batter has nonetheless risen three spots to third in the ODI batting rankings, leapfrogging teammate Rassie van der Dussen in fourth.

Rohit has made an even bigger jump of five places to sixth after amassing 131 runs against Afghanistan then backing it up with an imperious 86 from 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (up 19 spots to 18th) and Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (up 16 spots to 27th) have also surged in the batting rankings following superb innings that inspired each of their teams to shock victories.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has edged up to 836 rating points and stretched his lead in the ODI batting rankings to 18 points.

India young gun Shubman Gill remains in second spot after overcoming illness to kick off his Cricket World Cup campaign with 12 runs against Pakistan.

New Zealand pacer Boult is within reach of the No.1 spot in the ODI Bowling Rankings following a destructive spell against Bangladesh.

Boult is only one rating point behind current leader Josh Hazlewood (660 rating points) after moving up one place in the latest ratings update.

The 34-year-old had Litton Das caught off the first ball of the match to immediately have Bangladesh on the ropes in their recent Cricket World Cup clash.

Boult finished with 2/45 against Bangladesh after also dismissing Towhid Hridoy for his 200th wicket in ODIs.

The left-arm quick has a formidable record at Cricket World Cups after being the equal-leading wicket-taker alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc on 22 scalps in 2015.

Boult also finished the 2019 tournament among the top-10 wicket-takers when claiming 17 victims.

Afghanistan magician Rashid Khan has climbed two spots higher to fourth place in the bowling rankings, while South Africa’s own spinner Keshav Maharaj makes a bigger move of seven spots to equal fifth alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Among the quicks, India’s Jasprit Bumrah (up seven spots) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (up one spot) have risen to equal 14th, as Lungi Ngidi jumps six spots to 16th.

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan holds onto the No.1 spot in the ODI All-rounder Rankings with 343 rating points.

A fast start to the Cricket World Cup has helped New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner climb one spot to equal sixth.

Glenn Maxwell’s impressive impact with the ball so far at the Cricket World Cup boosts his standing three places to eighth in the all-rounder rankings.

