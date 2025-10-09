Explosive Start to Canada Super 60 as Toronto Sixers, Montreal Royal Tigers, Vancouver Kings secure wins

Vancouver [Canada], October 9 : The fans were treated with some exciting cricketing action on Day 1 of the Canada Super 60 at BC Place, Vancouver one of North America's most iconic stadiums.

The opening encounter between Brampton Blitz and Toronto Sixers turned out to be a high-scoring game with the Sixers winning it by 8 wickets while chasing down a target of 137 runs with three balls to spare.

The Sixers' openers, Jason Roy and Alex Hales, gave the team a strong start with a 71-run partnership for the first wicket. Roy was dismissed for 25 off 11 balls by Dilon Heyliger, and his departure was quickly followed by former India batter Suresh Raina, who had a disappointing outing, getting out for just one off five deliveries.

Hales took charge, smashing a brilliant 86* off 32 balls, including eight fours and eight sixes, to guide his team home. Daniel Sams also contributed with an unbeaten 19 off nine balls.

Earlier, Brampton Blitz had set a competitive target of 136/5 in their 10 overs, thanks to James Vince's 56* off 25 balls and opener Martin Guptill's quick 36 off 15. Sams was the standout bowler for the Sixers, picking up 1/15 in his 2 overs.

-Montreal Royal Tigers vs Mississauga Masters

In the second match of the day, Montreal Royal Tigers secured a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Mississauga Masters, chasing down a target of 114 runs with 8 balls to spare.

Batting first, the Masters struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals and being restricted to 113/8 in their 10 overs. Isuru Udana was the star with the ball, wreaking havoc on the batting line-up by taking four crucial wickets for just 16 runs in his 2 overs. Support came from Andrew Tye, Brad Currie, Ryan Higgins, and Ansh Patel, who picked up one wicket each.

During the chase, the Tigers got off to a flying start as openers Josh Brown (29 off 15) and Tom Moores (31 off 12) put together a 46-run partnership for the first wicket. However, the Tigers hit a minor bump in the middle as they lost three quick wickets, finding themselves at 69/3.

At this stage, Dilpreet Bajwa and Ryan Higgins came together and produced an unbeaten 46-run partnership to guide Montreal over the line. Bajwa scored a quick 26* off 13 balls, while Higgins chipped in with 16* off 8, sealing a win for the Tigers.

-Vancouver Kings vs White Rock Warriors

The Vancouver Kings delivered a dominant all-round performance to seal a convincing win over the White Rock Warriors in their opening match.

Batting first, the Kings were in top form as they posted a massive 156/2 in 10 overs, setting the tone for the match. Although opener Max Chu fell early for nine off eight balls, Nauman Anwar and Moeen Ali took charge and completely changed the momentum of the innings.

The duo played aggressively and built a brilliant 107-run partnership for the second wicket, keeping the scoreboard ticking with regular boundaries. Nauman Anwar stayed unbeaten on 49 off 21 balls, just one short of his half-century, while Moeen Ali showcased his class with a stunning 63 off 27 balls, hitting powerful shots all around the park.

Captain Dwaine Pretorius provided the finishing touch with a quickfire 18 not out off 6 balls, helping the Kings cross the 150-run mark.

In reply, the Warriors had a shaky start to their chase as former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a two-ball zero. Chris Lynn and Dawid Malan tried to rebuild the innings with a steady 50-run stand for the second wicket. However, once Lynn departed, the middle order collapsed quickly, leaving the Warriors struggling at 77/5.

Jordan Thompson provided some late resistance with a quick 29 off 12 balls, but it wasn't enough to get the Warriors over the line. The team was eventually bowled out for 131, handing the Kings a comfortable 25-run victory.

The Vancouver bowlers shared the spoils with Tajinder Singh, Jaskaran Singh, and Dwaine Pretorius, all taking three wickets each, ensuring a strong start for their team in the tournament.

Day 2 of the Canada Super 60 promises to bring more exciting cricketing action as three thrilling matches are lined up.

In the first game of the day, Brampton Blitz will take on the Mississauga Masters. The second fixture will see the Vancouver Kings face Montreal Tigers, two teams that impressed on Day 1 with their solid all-round performances. To wrap up the day, the Toronto Kings will go head-to-head with the White Rock Warriors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor