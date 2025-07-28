"Extremely pleased with batting effort": Shubman Gill hails Indian batters on Manchester Test draw

Manchester [UK], July 28 : Indian Test captain Shubman Gill lauded the batting unit of the team as they managed to end the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in a draw on Sunday.

Stellar centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the second innings guided India to secure a draw in the fourth test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Speaking on India's batting performance at the post-match presentation, Gill said, "Extremely pleased with the batting effort. Past couple of days we were put under tremendous pressure. It's all about taking the wicket out of the equation. Day 5 wicket, something is happening, every ball is kind of an event."

India batted for more than five sessions to save the Manchester Test. India, at the end of the final session on Day 5, was 425/4, with Jadeja 107* and Sundar 101* unbeaten at the crease. The duo added unbeaten 203* runs for the fifth wicket.

Speaking on Jadeja and Sundar's knock, Gill said, "Wanted to take it ball by ball and take the game as deep as possible, which is what we spoke about. We thought they (Jadeja and Sundar) batted brilliantly, they were in their 90s, we thought they deserved a century there (about the decision not to shake hands)."

During the announcement of India's squad for the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to contest consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

Bumrah featured in the first and the third Tests, enchanted the spectators with his threatening spells, but India lost both fixtures. With just one left, India is trailing in the five-match series by 1-2, and Bumrah also featured in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester so it is not sure whether he will play the last match of the series or not.

Speaking on Bumrah's availability for the fifth and final test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025, Gill said, "Will have to wait and see (about Bumrah) in the Oval Test match."

The fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 will be played at London's Kennington Oval from July 31 to August 4.

Speaking about the toss in the upcoming match, Gill said, "As long as we're winning the match (at the Oval), I don't really care about the toss."

