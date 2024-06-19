Extremely proud of the way we fought: South Africa's Wolvaardt after losing against India in 2nd ODI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 : After South Africa's four-run defeat against India Women in the 2nd ODI match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Proteas Women batter Laura Wolvaardt said that she is extremely proud of her squad for the way they fought.

Wolvaardt displayed a stunning performance during the run chase. She played an unbeaten knock of 135 runs from 135 balls at a strike rate of 100.00. The right-handed batter slammed 12 fours and 3 sixes.

Speaking after the match, Wolvaardt said that it was heartbreaking to concede a four-run loss against India.

The South Africa opener also accepted they were not perfect while fielding in the first inning.

"I think 4 runs is heartbreaking especially in a 300-run chase, but from the half-way mark, I'm extremely proud of the way we fought, especially the way Kapp played and at how the rest of the batters followed up in the chase. It was a bit difficult, the fielding wasn't great. You can look back at each little thing in a 4-run loss, it's annoying but we can look back at one of the best batting efforts. I will try to switch off, have a good sleep tonight," Wolvaardt said.

Recapping the match, South Africa Women elected to field first. India lost Shafali Varma (20) and Dayalan Hemalatha (24) early, but centuries from Mandhana (136 in 120 balls, with 18 fours and two sixes) and Harmanpreet (103* in 88 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) pushed India to 325/3 in their 50 overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/51) was the top bowler for SA.

In the run-chase, SA was 67/3, but centuries from skipper Woolvardt (135* in 135 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Marizanne Kapp (114 in 94 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) took SA to the brink of a win. But Vastrakar managed to defend 11 runs in the final over and left SA four runs short at 321/6 in their 50 overs.

India is 2-0 up in the series with a game left.

Kaur was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

