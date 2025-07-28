"Fabulous resilience": Tendulkar, Laxman hail Indian batters after gritty draw in Manchester

Manchester [UK], July 28 : India's hard-fought draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford has not only kept the series alive but also earned rich praise from some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. Legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman took to social media to applaud the grit and character shown by the Indian batting unit in saving the Test match under pressure.

Tendulkar, lauded the efforts of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, calling the draw a "fantastic comeback" by Team India, as he posted on his official X account,

When it comes to India-England, Old Trafford is known for keeping the series alive. Congratulations, Team India, on a fantastic comeback. @klrahul, @ShubmanGill, @imjadeja, and @Sundarwashi5, showed great character and fighting spirit. Good luck for the final Test. Go India!… pic.twitter.com/TLVuhqK86U — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 27, 2025

India were staring down the barrel early in their second innings, having lost both openers without a run on the board but Rahul and Gill rose to the occasion with a massive 188-run partnership that steadied the ship. Rahul narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 90, while Gill carried on to notch his fourth hundred of the series, scoring a composed 103.

In the final two sessions on Day 5, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar held fort with determination, ensuring there was no further damage. Their unbeaten 203-run stand sealed the draw for India, with Jadeja remaining unbeaten on 107 and Sundar registering his maiden Test ton with 101.

VVS Laxman, too, was all praise for the fighting spirit shown by the quartet, also posted on his official X handle,

"Fabulous display of resilience and character by KL, Shubman, Jaddu and Washi to secure a draw in Manchester. It's indeed a significant achievement considering the challenging situation India faced. Good luck for the last game, Team India."

The result means England still lead the five-match series 2-1. With one final Test to be played at The Oval from Thursday, the stage is set for an exciting finish.

