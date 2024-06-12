Fadnavis, Salman Khan, Ajinkya Rahane pay respects to late MCA president Amol Kale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Salman Khan and cricketers Dhawal Kulkarni, Ajinkya Rahane were among personalities from various walks of life who paid their last respects to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale who passed away in New York on Monday at the age of 47.

The last rites of Amol Kale were performed on Wednesday after his mortal remains reached his residence in Mumbai.

Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, batter Ajinkya Rahane and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Ashish Shelar reached the MCA president's residence to pay the last tributes.

Devendra Fadnavis also paid his tributes to the cricket administrator at his residence.

Salman Khan arrived at the Santacruz Crematorium to be present at the last rites of Amol Kale.

Paying its tributes, MCA said his visionary leadership and efforts will be remembered.

"We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale. On behalf of the Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff members, and our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership and efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever," the MCA said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also expressed condolences on Amol Kale's demise.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MCA President Amol Kale. His dedication to Mumbai cricket was exemplary. Deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," Shah wrote on X.

Kale has had a successful term with the Mumbai Cricket Association as its president after being elected in 2022.

It was during his tenure when the MCA agreed to give a 100 per cent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers from the 2024-25 season. The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor