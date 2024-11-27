Faf Du Plessis pens down farewell message for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after DC signing

New Delhi [India], November 27 : Former South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis shared a heartfelt message for his former team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after being signed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise, who bought him for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

For RCB, he scored 1,636 runs in 45 matches at an average of 38.04, with 15 half-centuries and a strike rate of almost 147. With 10,950 runs in 393 T20 matches with six centuries and 76 fifties, he is a big name in the T20 circuit.

"As my chapter closes with RCB, I want to take a moment to reflect on what an incredible journey this has been. When I joined three years ago, I had no idea how this journey would unfold. But I fell in love with the city of Bengaluru and the amazing people of RCB. This place and its people have become a part of who I am, and I'll carry these memories and the connections I've built with me forever. Thank you for making these three years so special," Du Plessis wrote on Instagram.

"Playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been one of the most electric experiences of my career. The energy, the passion, and the support from the fans make it truly one of a kind. Every time I stepped onto that field, the atmosphere was nothing short of magical. As I say goodbye, I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone. The fans, my teammates, the staff, coaches and owners . It's been an honour to be apart of this journey with you . Much love," the post added.

Faf Du Plessis was roped in by Delhi Capitals (DC) at his base price of Rs 2 crore at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.

In a video shared on Delhi Capitals' social media handle, Faf Du Plessis said that he feels 'honoured and privileged' to take part in the cash-rich tournament again in the upcoming season.

"Always an honour and privilege to be a part of the IPL. I am super proud to once again be in the IPL and this time around with the Delhi Capitals. Excited to add some value to that team and I am looking forward to seeing you guys in March," Faf told in a video shared on DC's official social media handle.

The 40-year-old was associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2022 onwards as a captain following stints with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG), which also included title wins with the Yellow Army.

The Delhi-based franchise retained all-rounder Axar Patel, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and right-hand batters Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel ahead of IPL 2025's mega auction.

In 2020, Delhi Capitals reached their first-ever final. However, in the last season, they narrowly missed the playoffs based on net run rate, with seven wins, seven losses, and a total of 14 points.

Delhi Capitals squad:

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk (RTM), Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs (retained), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair.

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (retained), Donovan Ferreria.

Allrounders: Axar Patel (spin; retained), Ashutosh Sharma (spin), Sameer Rizvi (spin), Darshan Nalkande (pace), Vipraj Nigam (spin), Ajay Mandal (spin), Manvanth Kumar (pace), Tripurana Vijay (spin), Madhav Tiwari (pace)

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav (retained)

Fast bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

