"Fafd,a jalebi dikha isliye jaldi se 191 all out": Virender Sehwag takes a hilarious dig at Pakistan

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a dig at the Pakistan team after they bundled out on a score of 191 in the ongoing World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan's batting setup crumbled in front of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as they went down from 155/2 to 191.

Sehwag took a dig at the Pakistan team in his usual style as he wrote on X formerly Twitter, "Pakistan after being 155/2, unko yaad aaya unke Shaam ke naashte ka time ho gaya. Fafda Jalebi dikha Isliye Jaldi se 191 all out. And we are the biggest democracy so sabne 2-2-2-2-2 wicket liye."

https://x.com/virendersehwag/status/1713171454601445381?s=20

Coming to the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's hot form dismantled Pakistan's bowling set-up as the Men in Blue kept their flawless record intact with a comprehensive 7-wicket victory.

Rohit's fireworks from the very first ball of Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone of a paltry chase for India.

Shubman Gill who made his first appearance in the ODI World Cup picked up his form right where he left it off. he struck three consecutive fours off Hasan Ali in the second over.

However, his return to the field was cut short as Gill went hard to cut the ball which went straight into Shadab Khan's hands. Afridi picked up his first of the night reigniting hopes of an unprecedented comeback.

Virat Kohli came in to join Rohit who was sending the ball into the stands for fun. Kohli decided to join the party and executed a flawless cover drive shot but lost his wicket to Hasan Ali before the end of the powerplay.

From that point, Rohit and Shreyas drove India's innings overcoming the challenges laid down by opposition bowlers.

Each boundary that came off Rohit's bat was met with a loud cheer from the blue sea of Indian fans.

However, the wave of jubilation among the fans faded into thin air as Rohit fell short of his well-deserved century by 14 runs. Shaheen claimed his second wicket of the night with Rohit walking back to the pavilion with a score of 86.

KL Rahul 19* and Shreyas 53* guided India to a comprehensive 7-wicket victory to make it 8-0 in the ODI World Cup.

