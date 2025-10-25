"Fair for Rohit, Virat to play one format...it still works": Atul Wassan on ODI series in Australia

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 25 : Former India cricketer Atul Wassan weighed in on India's ODI series loss to Australia, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma producing stellar knocks in the third match, which India won.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered a batting masterclass to dismantle Australia and take India to a nine-wicket win and end the three-match ODI series on a high.

With Australia having taken a 2-0 lead and the series out of India's grasp, the Shubman Gill-led side ensured that it was not a bilateral series whitewash against Australia. Rohit and Virat ensured an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

"This was a one-sided match and though we won the match, we lost the series. Is it fair on Rohit Sharma and Virat's part to play in a single format and maintain their positions in the team? At the same time, other young players also want to come forward, especially when it becomes difficult for the selectors. But until they have the motivation to play and compete with younger players, it still works," Wassan told ANI.

On the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, the 57-year-old said it is a shameful incident, "While the security protocols are in place, such incidents raise questions on where the lapse lies. It is a shameful incident for our country, and we hope they don't take place in the future."

India's women team bounced back in style after three consecutive defeats, registering a commanding 53-run (DLS method) win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday to seal their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"I am happy that our girls also reached the semi-final and now we will get to see other countries getting challenged. All the best to them, and I want India to win the World Cup this time," Wassan said.

