Fairly polished performance: Pat Cummins on Australia's 28-run win over Bangladesh

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 21 : After his side's 28-run win over Bangladesh, Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins said that the Aussies displayed a 'fairly polished performance' in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Cummins scripted history on Friday in Antigua when he became the second Australian player and seventh overall to claim a hat-trick in an ICC T20 World Cup match. The 31-year-old picked up three wickets and gave 29 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 7.20.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Cummins said that the Aussies have ticked off everything against Bangladesh on Friday.

"We've kind of ticked off everything we have we could possibly do so far. I thought tonight overall was a fairly polished performance, which is kind of what you want in Super Eights. Obviously, two points, but also to get a good run rate. And it feels like over the course of the tournament so far, just about everyone's had a game. We've used 12 or 13 players so far and everyone's had a couple of performances where they should take confidence out of so - yeah feel well positioned obviously doesn't mean that much but feels like we're in as good a place we could be," Cummins said.

The Australia all-rounder showered praise on David Warner and said that the opener is always there for the Aussies in every ICC event. Cummins said that Warner has a huge appetite for runs.

"It feels like every ICC event he's always up there in the runs tally. I love the way he's been taking the game on, some big sixes even over the deep fielders. So, he's always got a huge appetite for runs, particularly in these tournaments. And whether it's knowing it's his last hurrah or whatever, he looks in great form and continues to play with that freedom, which is great," he added.

Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (41 runs from 36 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) and Towhid Hridoy (40 runs from 28 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) were the standout batters for the Tigers and powered them to 140/8 after the end of the 20 overs.

Pat Cummins led the Aussie bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 29 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 7.20. Adam Zampa also bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, David Warner (53* runs from 35 balls, 5 fours and 3 sixes) played a blistering knock after opening for the Aussies. He helped Australia clinch a 28-run win over Bangladesh. Travis Head (31 runs from 21 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) also played a supporting role during the run chase.

Rishad Hossain was the only wicket-taker for Bangladesh after he picked up two wickets in his three-over spell.

