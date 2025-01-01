Fakhar, Shadab, Imam likely to return in Pakistan's squad for Champions Trophy

Karachi [Pakistan], January 1 : For the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, the defending champions, Pakistan, are expected to recall Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman back into the squad, according to Geo News.

Geo News reported that Pakistan is likely to include seven batters, four fast bowlers, three spinners, and one wicketkeeper in its squad.

The report claimed that white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan will be the sole wicketkeeper for the hosts in the mega event. Usman Khan, the second wicketkeeper option, is unlikely to feature in the squad. He was recently named in the squad during the South Africa ODI series.

The pace attack is expected to be formed by leading quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf. Mohammad Hasnain is also considered to be in contention as the fourth seam-bowling option in the squad.

In the spin department, former vice-captain Shadab Khan is likely to return to the squad alongside mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and young Sufyan Moqim. Shadab made his last appearance for Pakistan against Ireland in the T20I World Cup in 2024.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq is also expected to make a comeback in the Champions Trophy squad. The southpaw boasts 3,138 runs at an average of 48.27 in 72 international ODIs for the Men in Green. His last 50-over appearance for Pakistan dates back to October 27, 2023, in the ODI World Cup against South Africa.

Along with Imam, the 34-year-old southpaw Fakhar Zaman is also expected to make a comeback to the squad. He has 82 ODI appearances under his belt for Pakistan.

The eight-team event will comprise 15 matches in the 50-over format and will be held across Pakistan and Dubai. The previous edition finalists, India and Pakistan, are scheduled to face on February 23 in Dubai.

Lahore is set to host the final on March 9 unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg will begin the next day, with India taking on Bangladesh.

Champions Trophy Groups:

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England.

