Birmingham [UK], July 12 : Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes fans will get great entertainment if arch-rivals Pakistan and India face each other in the final of the World Legends Championship.

The ongoing World Legends Championship is walking towards its climax, with four teams competing for a spot in the final.

West Indies Champions will take on Pakistan Champions in the first semi-final on Friday. While in the second contest, India Champions will square off against Australia Champions.

There is a prospect of yet another clash between India and Pakistan if they can beat their respective opponents.

Afridi affirmed that the players are determined to play in the final, and if they face their bitter rival in the final, it would provide great entertainment to the fans.

"All the teams' players are determined to win the semi-final and make it to the final [...] fans will get great entertainment if Pakistan vs India takes place," Former Pakistan captain, Afridi said, as quoted from Geo News.

When India and Pakistan encountered each other in the group stage, the Men in Green left their arch-rival speechless and clinched a comprehensive 68-run win.

Pakistan Champions batters have displayed great intent throughout the tournament. Sharjeel Khan (209 runs) and Shoaib Malik (204 runs) are two of the top five scorers in the tournament. Sohaib Maqsood, with 182 runs, is another Pakistan batter to feature in the list of top-ten run-scorers.

Pakistan lost only a single game in the five matches during the group stage. They got the better of Australia, India, the West Indies, and England. South Africa was the only team to make Pakistan taste defeat in the group stage.

Pakistan Champions: Younis Khan (c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Tanvir Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Aamer Yamin, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Yasir Arafat, Taufeeq Umar

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Tino Best, Rayad Emrit, Jason Mohammed, Navin Stewart, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Sulieman Benn, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Jonathan Carter.

