Fans celebrate MS Dhoni's birthday by cutting cake outside his house in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 7 : As legendary wicketkeeper-batter and former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 43 on Sunday, fans celebrated captain Cool's birthday by cutting a cake in Ranchi. The fans gathered in huge numbers near Dhoni's house and cut cake to celebrate the former skipper's birthday.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India bagged the top prize in all formats. Under his captaincy, India lead in the Test ranking for 18 months starting December 2009. The side went on to win the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the T20 world title on his captaincy debut in 2007.

Coming to his long format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests.

As a captain, he led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras. He led Team India to the number one ranking in the ICC Test Rankings. He is also the only Indian skipper to whitewash Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, doing so in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 series.

Dhoni has played 264 IPL matches, mostly for CSK, other than a stint with Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016 to 2017. In these matches, he has scored 5,243 runs at an average of 39.13. He has also scored 24 half-centuries in the tournament. He also has 152 catches and 42 stumpings.

With these astonishing statistics as a middle-order batter and his success as a captain, it is unlikely that India and world cricket, in general, will witness a phenomenon like 'captain cool' again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor