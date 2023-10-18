Fans express disappointment over Afghanistan's decision to bowl first after winning toss

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 18 : Afghanistan fan expressed his disappointment over their decision to bowl instead of batting first following their 149-run defeat to New Zealand on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Tom Latham-led New Zealand continued to enjoy their success in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they beat Afghanistan by 149 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Kiwis posted a total of 288/6 on the board, they restricted Afghanistan to 139 to clinch a 149-run victory.

"We guys were really disappointed with the way Afghanistan batted. They made a huge mistake of winning the toss and bowling first. I am just expecting Afghanistan to be a close encounter," a fan toldafter the match.

Another fan said, "I expected Afghanistan to win today but it didn't happen. I missed Kane Williamson. It was a nice match."

On the other hand, one fan was mesmerized with the way New Zealand went on with their business and said, "It was a beautifully played innings by Tom Latham and co this is how ODI cricket should be played."

Coming to the match, no Afghanistan batsmen could slam a fifty in the second inning of the game.

Matt Henry made the first breakthrough of the game in the 5.5 overs after dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11 runs from 21 balls (AFG 27/1).

In the 6.2 overs, Trent Boult picked up Ibrahim Zadran's wicket for 14 runs from 15 balls (AFG 27-2)

Hashmatullah Shahidi scored eight runs in the game and was dismissed in the 13.6 overs by Lockie Ferguson (AFG 43-3).

The fourth wicket came on late when Boult removed Azmatullah Omarzai from the crease for 27 runs from 32 balls (AFG 97-4).

Soon after the fourth wicket in the second inning, Afghanistan failed to hold their wickets and make a solid partnership.

Rahmat Shah was dismissed by the young Rachin Ravindra for 36 runs from 62 balls (AFG 107-5).

Mitchell Santner dismissed Mohammad Nabi for seven runs from nine balls in the 30.4 over (AFG 125-6).

In the second inning, even Rashid Khan could not stand in front of the Kiwi bowling attack. Rashid was dismissed for just eight runs from 13 balls (AFG 134-7).

Following Rashid Khan's dismissal, the Kiwi bowling attack dominated the game. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi had to leave the crease within the 34th and 35th overs.

Afghanistan's inning ended in 34.4 overs after they scored only 139 runs.

Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson led the Kiwi bowling attack and scalped three wickets in their respective spells. Trent Boult too picked up two wickets in his seven-over spell. Meanwhile, Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra picked one wicket each in the second inning.

