Fans to get free entry for LSG practice match

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, fans will get free entry for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise is set to play an intra-squad practice match on Wednesday at their home ground, Ekana Cricket Stadium and the match will start at 6:00 pm.

The spectators wait to see their favourite players in Lucknow Super Giants is ending. Fans will not only be able to experience the thrill of seeing their favourite players in action but will also be able to cheer for them.

LSG management has announced that it would be an open practice match for fans to watch LSG players live from the stadium. For this, it will be mandatory for fans to register for on the franchise website.

While speaking to the media, LSG management said that the open practice match expresses the franchise's gratitude to its supporters for their unwavering love and encouragement.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arenaMA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Super Giants will kick off their 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 24 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

LSG squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph (replacement for Mark Wood), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

