"Fantastic": Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott hails Bravo after clinical bowling display against Uganda

Guyana [West Indies], June 4 : Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott hailed Dwayne Bravo for the impact he has had since his arrival as the bowling consultant of the team.

Two weeks before the commencement of the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, Bravo was announced as Afghanistan's bowling consultant.

Led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan toppled Uganda with ease and clinched a comprehensive 125-run victory.

After putting up a competitive total of 183/5 on the board, Afghanistan starred with the ball while defending their total.

Spearheaded by Fazalhaq Farooqi's searing inswinging deliveries, Afghanistan produced a clinical bowling display which saw Uganda bundle out on 58.

Trott praised Bravo for the huge amount of experience that he brings to the side and for enhancing the level of coaching, especially for the bowlers.

"DJ [Dwayne Bravo] coming into the side, fantastic. I think as a head coach, having quality coaches, also with huge experience as players, but also vast franchise experience in this format of the game, only a brilliant thing to have a player like him coming to the side as a coach and it makes your job a lot easier but it also makes the coaching more enhanced and especially with the bowlers," Trott said in the post-match press conference.

"We've seen the start of his first game with us and we saw the bowlers bowl really well - so credit to Dwayne, credit to Hamid Hassan also - a bowling coach as well so nice start for the boys," he added.

Farooqi stood out among the rest with his maiden five-wicket haul. In his four-over spell, he picked up five scalps and gave away just five runs at a mere economy of 2.20.

Naveen-ul-Haq and skipper Rashid Khan ended up with two scalps each in their respective spells.

Recapping the match, the opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) forged a 154-run stand to help Afghanistan put 183/5 on the board.

In reply, Fazalhaq Farooqi took his maiden five-wicket haul which led to Uganda unfolding on 58 and sealed a thumping 125-run win for Afghanistan.

