"Fantastic display of cricket...domestic cricket so very important": Sachin Tendulkar on Ranji final

New Delhi [India], March 14 : Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar hailed Vidarbha and Mumbai for putting up a strong performance in the Ranji Trophy final and said a fantastic display of cricket captivated the audience and noted that this is what makes domestic cricket "so very important".

On Thursday, Mumbai emerged victorious with a 169-run win at the Wankhede Stadium and secured their 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

Chasing a target of 538 runs, Karun Nair (74), skipper Akshay Wadkar (102) and Harsh Dubey (65) inspired Vidarbah to an unprecedented comeback.

For Mumbai, right-arm spinner Tanush Kotian weaved his magic to end Vidarbha's hopes of making a comeback.

"Many congratulations to @MumbaiCricAssoc on winning their 42nd Ranji Trophy! Vidarbha's resilience added to the spectacle, especially Karun, Akshay & Harsh, who batted extremely well and made the match very interesting. Mumbai's bowlers kept bowling relentlessly, and finally the breakthrough was provided by Tanush, who picked up four wickets in the 4th innings. A fantastic display of cricket that had us all captivated. This is what makes domestic cricket so very important," Sachin Tendulkar said in a post on X.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer lauded Mumbai's standout players Musheer Khan and Shardul Thakur while congratulating them on their 42nd title.

"Congratulations @MumbaiCricAssoc on 42nd Ranji Title! A stellar accomplishment that deserves all the applause. Hats off to Vidarbha for their tenacity throughout. Witnessed some exceptional cricket from both teams I have a soft spot for. Terrific performances from both sides - Musheer, Shardul, Iyer, Wadkar & Dubey to name a few. Happy retirement to Dhawal," Jaffer wrote on X.

India skipper Rohit Sharma congratulated Mumbai following their record triumph and wrote on X, "42* Congrats @MumbaiCricAssoc".

On Day 5, Wadkar and Yash Dubey inspired Vidarbha to a comeback with their valiant knocks but Mumbai bounced back and ended their resilient 130-run stand to clinch victory.

