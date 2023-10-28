"Fantastic game of cricket": New Zealand skipper Tom Latham

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 : Following New Zealand's five-run loss against Australia in the 27th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham said that it was a fantastic game of cricket.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Latham accepted that it hurts since they came very close in the game.

Latham praised Will Young and Devon Conway for getting a good start in the game. He added that Rachin Ravindra played an extraordinary knock.

"Fantastic game of cricket. Ebbs and flows throughout. To come so close, obviously, it hurts. They played fantastically well and put us on the back foot from the start. He bowled fantastically to come and bowl ten overs for 30 and take three wickets, at crucial times. To bowl his full ten from one end was great and his work is paying off. (On the run-chase) When you are chasing close to 400, you have to play the perfect game. Young and Dev (Conway) got us off to a good start. Rachin played an extraordinary knock - one of the better knocks you will see. (On playing in Dharamsala) Great place to play, a really special place to be in. (On the Rugby World Cup final) Just want to say all the best to the All Blacks and hopefully, they can bring the World Cup home," Latham said.

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

In the chase of 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform. The Men in Black were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match, but they fell short by five runs.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning ton.

Australia is at fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. NZ is in the third spot with the same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net-run rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor