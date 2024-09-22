"Fantastic start": Jay Shah congratulates Team India on sealing 280-run win over Bangladesh in 1st Test

New Delhi [India], September 22 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and newly-elected International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah hailed Team India for their "fantastic start" in this year's red-ball season.

Rohit Sharma-led India clinched a massive 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to his official X handle, Jay Shah praised Ravichandran Ashwin for his "calculated knock" in the first inning and the match-winning spell.

"Fantastic start for Team India in this year's red-ball season! Absolutely loved watching @ashwinravi99's calculated knock in the first innings and his match-winning spell in the second. @ShubmanGill and @imjadeja were brilliant with the bat and special shoutouts to @RishabhPant17 for making a grand comeback in Test Cricket and our pace spearhead, @Jaspritbumrah93, for crossing 400 international wickets! On to the second Test, where we look to seal the series," Jay Shah wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to his official X handle and said that Rohit Sharma's side was too too good against Bangladesh in Chennai.

"India was too good for Bangladesh. Well done boys. In test matches in India Ashwin is the most valuable all round player for team India," Pathan wrote on X.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah and Akash Deep broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Bangladesh was bundled out for 149 runs in their first inning and trailed by 227 runs.

In their second innings, India once again lost their top-order quickly and was struggling at 67/3. But centuries from Gill and Rishabh Pant helped them reach 287/4 before the innings was declared. Bangladesh was set a massive 515 to win.

Bangladesh started off the run-chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam putting up a 62-run opening stand. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto held the innings together as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were among the wickets. At the end of day three, Bangladesh was 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja ran through the Bangladesh line-up, bundling them out for 228 runs, with Shanto playing a fighting knock of 82 in 127 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Ashwin ended the inning with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58. Bumrah got one wicket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor